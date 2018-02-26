class="post-template-default single single-post postid-293518 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Gering council approves L.B. 840 assistance for NTC Logistics

BY Kevin Mooney | February 26, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Gering council approves L.B. 840 assistance for NTC Logistics

The Gering city council Monday night approved an L.B. 840 request from NTC Logisitics.

The $100,000 in assistance includes a $65,000 grant to retain 13 employees over the next five years and a $35,000 loan to help with software and training.

Owner Brent Holliday says NTC Logisitics has been in existence  for three years and was carved out of the sale of a large portion of NTC Trucking in November.  Holliday says NTC  Logistics brokers loads, matching trucks with firms trying to move shipments from one  destination to another destination.  NTC Logisitics then takes a margin of the proceeds from each shipment.

Holliday says NTC logistics now has 14 employees, and hopes to be at the upper level of local pay scale, with some of their employees getting a base salary and a commission for brokering the shipments.

Holliday says NTC Logistics also supplies five trucks and brokers shipments for Twin City Cartage, which employs five drivers, a safety director and a dispatcher.

Councilman Phillip  Holliday abstained from voting due to a conflict of interest.  NTC logistics hopes to be in a new building being constructed just west of the  NTC facility by March.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments