class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231277 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Gering council approves large group of keno recommendations

BY Kevin Mooney | April 24, 2017
Home News Regional News
Gering council approves large group of keno recommendations

The Gering city council Monday night voted 7-1 to approve over $78,000 in recommended keno funding, but not without questions from two council members about some of the expenditures.

Council member Phillip Holiday voted no after asking questions about $13,000 requested by KNEB  to rent two LED video screens for two shows this summer at the Five Rocks Amphitheater.  Holliday told KNEB News afterward as a business sponsor of the shows , seeking community funds was  “not an avenue I would have liked to have seen done”.

Even though KNEB is contributing $1.50 of each ticket sold to the general fund for improvements at the Amphitheater, Holliday said the radio station should  work within their budget and profit margin and not  seek community funds for any unforeseen expenses  that might affect the bottom line.

Keno Committee Chair Darrell Bentley said he also had questions initially, but emphasized the contribution KNEB is making from each ticket to  help the Amphitheater, which could amount to as much as  an estimated $9,000. Bentley also noted  the tourism benefits Gering will receive from visitors going to the shows.

Council member Ben Backus questioned funding for several tourism  events being held outside of Gering. Bentley said the committee has spent money before for events  outside of the city which attracts visitors  and money to Gering.  He also noted keno money helps events in their infancy like the Celtic festival and the Old West Balloon Race, who might otherwise have to knock on more small business doors for additional start-up funds.

Bentley also said the money recommended fell in line with the guidelines the city established when it first began receiving keno money.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments