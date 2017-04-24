Gering council approves large group of keno recommendations

The Gering city council Monday night voted 7-1 to approve over $78,000 in recommended keno funding, but not without questions from two council members about some of the expenditures.

Council member Phillip Holiday voted no after asking questions about $13,000 requested by KNEB to rent two LED video screens for two shows this summer at the Five Rocks Amphitheater. Holliday told KNEB News afterward as a business sponsor of the shows , seeking community funds was “not an avenue I would have liked to have seen done”.

Even though KNEB is contributing $1.50 of each ticket sold to the general fund for improvements at the Amphitheater, Holliday said the radio station should work within their budget and profit margin and not seek community funds for any unforeseen expenses that might affect the bottom line.

Keno Committee Chair Darrell Bentley said he also had questions initially, but emphasized the contribution KNEB is making from each ticket to help the Amphitheater, which could amount to as much as an estimated $9,000. Bentley also noted the tourism benefits Gering will receive from visitors going to the shows.

Council member Ben Backus questioned funding for several tourism events being held outside of Gering. Bentley said the committee has spent money before for events outside of the city which attracts visitors and money to Gering. He also noted keno money helps events in their infancy like the Celtic festival and the Old West Balloon Race, who might otherwise have to knock on more small business doors for additional start-up funds.

Bentley also said the money recommended fell in line with the guidelines the city established when it first began receiving keno money.