Gering Council as a whole meets in closed session to discuss landfill

The Gering City Council met as a ‘Committee of the Whole’ Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future landfill.

The council invited City Administrator Lane Danielzuk, City Attorney Jim Ellison, Sanitation Director Darryl Vance, City Engineer Paul Snarr, Scottsbluff Mayor Randy Meininger and Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson into the closed session to discuss several potential sites.

Before entering closed session, rural Scotts Bluff County resident Brian Bucks told Mayor Tony Kaufman that he realizes there is a common need in the community in the landfill.

“I’d like to start the relationship and conversation over again with the residents of the county,” said Bucks. “I would just ask that the city change their approach that they’re taking for the common need for the citizens of the county. That’s all I have to say.”

Kaufman told Bucks he appreciated the comment before they went into closed session.

Currently, two sites in Rural Morrill near Bald Peak have been identified as potential sites for the landfill- but many of the neighboring residents strongly oppose a landfill in their backyard.