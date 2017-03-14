Gering council finalizes hotel redevelopment agreements, Templar honored

The Gering city council Monday evening finalized redevelopment and tax increment financing agreements prior to construction beginning on the proposed Cobblestone Hotel at 10th and M Streets.

The agreements outline the obligations of the developer Gering Hospitality Group, LLC and the city, including up to approximately $900,000 in tax in increment financing over 15 years for public infrastructure associated with the project. Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman says the construction will start soon, possibly within a month’s time.

City Engineer Paul Snarr says general contractor Bri-Mark Builders has already solicited bids for electrical, plumbing and mechanical subcontractors

The council also issued a proclamation of appreciation to Fire Chief Jay Templar, who is retiring Templar after being Chief since 1991 and a Gering volunteer fireman since March of 1980.