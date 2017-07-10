Gering council moves Croell’s purchase offer to standing committee

The Gering city council Monday night referred Croell Incorporated’s purchase offer for the planned joint industrial park to a council standing committee for evaluation and a recommendation.

Croell has offered to buy the 83 acres for the same $726,000 price the city purchased the land for from developer Leo Hoehn. The city had not acted on the offer until he council action Monday evening.

Croell wants to establish a gravel operation on the property including construction of a regional office. Local Plant Manager Reed Palser said after the meeting the city has approached the company about other land options, but the company still wants to pursue purchasing the proposed industrial park property. Palser said the “spot just works best for our operation.”

Palser says the company would still like the city to move quickly on the offer, but admitted it might take another month or two for the council to finalize any action. If the council does say approve the offer Palser says the company would probably get the gravel plant operation started in the fall and the footings down on the office building and then work on it as construction allows in the winter.