Gering council moves Rural Morrill landfill discussion to subcomittee

The Gering city council has moved consideration of two potential sites south of Morrill for a future landfill to the council’s “Committee of the Whole” for future discussion.

The action came prior to rural Morrill landowner Bobby Allbaugh reminding the council during an open comment period that their discussions on the issue need to be transparent and involve the area stakeholders who would be impacted.

Allbaugh said he and neighboring landowners don’t want to be “not in my backyard” people, but he added there are safety issues with water. He said the residents were “in the dark” about how the issue could move forward without any geologic testing and wanted to make sure a decision was made based on “sound science”.

Mayor Tony Kaufman said while it is time for Gering and Scottsbluff to get serious about looking at possible sites and work with the stakeholders involved, the process is in the very initial stages. Kaufman also said the city would adhere to any state regulations regarding monitoring and testing when the time comes, but added it is too early to talk about those processes at this time.