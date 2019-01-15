Gering Council reverses complete ban on shipping container use

The use of storage containers in the city of Gering has been approved after the City Council gave first and final approval to a new ordinance Monday night.

Mayor Tony Kaufman tells KNEB News city staff and the council felt there was a need in the community that wasn’t being addressed, and reversed a total ban on the use of the shipping containers that was put in place in 2016.

“I think it gives others opportunities in the community, there are applications for some of those containers and some of those uses that are obviously serving a need in the community,” says Kaufman, “and so we just want to be more responsive to that and provide some opportunities at the same time.”

Under the proposal containers for storage only could be placed in non-residential zoning districts on a permanent basis under strict conditions, including a building permit.

Temporary 30-day permits would be allowed for construction purposes or for moving in residential areas, with a possible 30 day extension.