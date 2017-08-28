Gering council takes action on ballpark seating, lease agreement for baseball team

The city of Gering’s wood bat baseball league team may not be playing a game until next spring but the council took a couple steps Monday evening to get prepared for the opening of the 2018 Expedition League season.

The council approved Southern Bleacher’s $195,000 bid for construction of the permanent grandstands and stadium seating for the new ball park being built at Oregon Trail Park. The council also approved a lease agreement with the Expedition League and HF Baseball, LLC.

Owner Chuck Heeman said he was very pleased with the council action during the quick 16 minute meeting as he prepares for a Friday news conference where he will make a number of announcements about the team.

Heeman did say Monday night the Oregon Trail Park office building will be the headquarters for the new team, which will officially begin operations on Friday. Heeman says the location gives him a great view of construction on the new field as the team sells sponsors, talks to potential host families for the players and begins to sell tickets.

Heeman said he has also been talking to coaches and scouts and has secured commitments already from some players. Heeman and his wife Mayra will be our guests on News Extra Friday morning to talk about their plans prior to Friday’s press conference.