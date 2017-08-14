Gering council takes no action on tattoo parlors downtown

The Gering city council effectively took no action Monday on allowing tattoo parlors in the central business district after two votes that did not gain the necessary five vote majority.

During the council’s two votes, there were only four votes to deny and only three votes to allow an exceptional use for tattoo parlors downtown. Without council member Phillip Holliday present there was not another vote available to gather a possible fifth vote for definitive action .

After the votes, furious Scottsbuff tattoo artist Nicholas Netale called the council members “incompetent” and threatened a possible discrimination lawsuit for not allowing the exceptional use.

Netale cited a Court of Appeals ruling that he says bans local government from using zoning to indicate where a free speech business like tattooing can be located. City Administrator Lane Danielzuk said the city allows tattooing in the highway commercial area, but Netali says the frontage areas in that district do not provide a suitable, sterile space for his business.

Netale said he is “tired of hearing about Gering turning down business left and right” and indicated he would look at starting his own business in Scottsbluff while considering court action. Netale called Gering “an untapped market for tattooing”, indicating Gering “could grow as a more progressive thinking community rather than a 1950’s stigmatized mode on tattooing.”

Council members in favor of allowing tattooing as an exceptional use were Michael Gillen, Ben Backus and Troy Cowan. Voting against were Dan Smith, Julie Morrison, Pam O’Neal and Susan Wiedeman.