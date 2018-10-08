Gering council takes partial action on Vetter Health Services requests

The Gering city council Monday evening approved plats on two properties near Heritage Estates purchased by the facility’s owner owner Vetter Health Services for future development. But the council delayed action on a zone change for one of the properties because the council did not have the necessary council members present to get an ordinance approved with three absences and one abstaining due to a conflict of interest.

Vetter Health is requesting a zone change from agriculture to multi-family residential on 18 acres west of Heritage Estates purchased from the Wiedeman Family Trust. It’s believed the zone change is necessary for Vetter Health to place additional independent cottages on the property. The council did approve preliminary and final plats for the 18 acres.

The council also approved a preliminary plat for 35 acres at the southeast corner of Five Rocks Road and M Street in Gering east of Heritage Estates. That request was made by Vetter Health to divide the 29 acres they purchased for future development and the six acres still owned by Community Christian school.