Gering council to consider approving disc golf at Oregon Trail Park

The Gering city council Monday evening will consider approving a recommendation allowing disc golf as an activity at Oregon Trail Park.

Resident MattTurman told the committee earlier this month Oregon Trial Park offers everything they are looking for in arranging an 18 hole disc course while not interfering with other public activities at the park. If the measure is approved the by the City Council, Turman plans to apply for $16,000 in Keno funding to pay for the necessary infrastructure for the course.

The council will also consider an ordinance establishing a $1.25 monthly stormwater fee to meet new federal and state stormwater regulations. The city had indicated during the budget process this fee would be enacted to recover the unfunded mandates.

Before considering approving the fee ordinance the council will consider authorizing the Mayor to sign a Tri-City Interlocal Stormwater Program agreement between the cities of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown. The agreement enables the cities to cooperate with one another to meet each other’s obligations under the new requirements.