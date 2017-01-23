class="single single-post postid-210406 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Gering council to consider city shop bids, street plans

BY Kevin Mooney | January 23, 2017
The Gering city council Monday evening will consider awarding an alternate bid for an addition to the City Shop and Office Building. The $432,000 bid by Eric Reichart Insulation Construction has been reduced from the firm’s initial $486,000 bid, the only bid among six that was below $500,000 for a project budgeted at $400,000.

The council will also consider approving one and six year street improvement plans. The one year plan includes work on Lyman Drive, Viriginia Avenue, 19th Street from A Street to D Street, and repairing 800 feet south of the 7th Street and D Street intersection.

