Gering council to consider city shop bids, street plans

The Gering city council Monday evening will consider awarding an alternate bid for an addition to the City Shop and Office Building. The $432,000 bid by Eric Reichart Insulation Construction has been reduced from the firm’s initial $486,000 bid, the only bid among six that was below $500,000 for a project budgeted at $400,000.

The council will also consider approving one and six year street improvement plans. The one year plan includes work on Lyman Drive, Viriginia Avenue, 19th Street from A Street to D Street, and repairing 800 feet south of the 7th Street and D Street intersection.