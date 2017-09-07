Gering Council to consider Disc Golf Course proposal

The Gering City Council will consider the possibility of adding a disc golf course as an activity at Oregon Trail Park after the Recreation Committee Wednesday forwarded a positive recommendation on the plan.

Resident Matt Turman told KNEB News that he has seen local interest in the activity grow in recent years, and believes the time is right for Gering.

Turman says he plays regularly and has seen interest in the sport grow both locally and nationally and is hoping to bring another opportunity to play disc golf to Scottsbluff/Gering.

He says Oregon Trail Park is the perfect location being a beautiful park with the perfect mix of trees and open space. And he says there is so much open room that they don’t have to worry about hitting anyone with a disc or causing any problems with any other activities going on in the park.

Turman says disc golf is a growing sport that is played with the same rules as ball golf. But he says because it’s free it’s appealing to a lot of younger families with young children who can go out and have a good time regardless of age or skill level.

If the measure is approved by the council, Turman says he plans to apply for $16,000 in Keno funding to pay for the necessary infrastructure for the course.