Gering council to consider interlocal agreement for second school resource officer

The Gering city council this evening will consider an interlocal agreement with the Gering school district regarding the second school resource officers that is in district buildings beginning this fall.

The first officer covers Gering High and Northfield elementary, while the second officer is at the Junior H\high and the other elementary buildings other than Northfield. Gering Police Chief George Holthus says the agreement concerns financial and other details for the second officer.

Holthus said,”It provides for the school district to pay 50% of the officers pay and benefits over the 9 months of the school year. The remaining three months the officers will be assigned to a patrol shift with the department, and do normal police activities over the summer months. ”

Holthus says the second officer allows a more efficient presence in the school district as they respond to calls. He also says the officers have been well received by students.