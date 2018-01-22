Gering council approves keno recommendations

The Gering city council Monday night approved with little comment five recommendations from the city’s Keno Committee.

Approved was $14,000 to help purchase a new heating unit for the Legacy of the Plains Museum. The Museum had asked the Keno Committee to provide $35,000, but Committee Chair Darrell Bentley said the museum is getting some money back from the company that is providing the heating unit, so they were “content” with what was approved.

The council also approved $13,000 to replace windows, wall boards and fans as part of the revitalization and maintenance of the Evergreen House. Bentley says Carol Krause “deserves a gold star” for the work she is doing to renovate the facility, which he noted over the last 15 years has “fallen behind”on its maintenance. Bentley said they asked for $37,000 more but the committee did not have the money available right now to fix everything that has deteriorated.

$4,000 was approved for the Scotts Bluff Celtic gathering, $17,000 for the purchase of 10 automated external defibrillators to be placed at public buildings and police vehicles, and $2,000 so the Monument Prevention Coalition can fund 13 youth and 3 sponsors to attend the legislative session and Public Health Day on March 26th.