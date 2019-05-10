class="post-template-default single single-post postid-383989 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

Gering Council to consider new lodging occupation tax Monday

BY News Release / Scott Miller | May 10, 2019
(Miller/KNEB/RRN)

The City of Gering is considering an occupation tax on overnight lodging in that community, which at 4% would be equal to the tax passed by the City of Scottsbluff two years ago.

According to a city news release, staff estimates revenues of $40,000-$50,000 a year could be generated to help fund further investments into city facilities, events and activities that can generate new and repeat visitation to the community.

The tax would be assessed on overnight lodging at Gering motels, hotels, Bed and Breakfasts, AirBnB, as well as the RV Park.

The first reading on the proposed occupation tax ordinance will be during the regular City Council Meeting next Monday.

