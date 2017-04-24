Gering council to consider over $78,000 in keno funding recommendations

The Gering city council this evening will consider over $78,000 worth of recommended funding from the city’s keno fund.

A lot of the money recommended by the keno committee is to promote summer events. They include $4,000 to assist with the Allred Community firework show, $3,500 toward the High Plains annual Father’s Day Classic Car show, $8,000 for organizations hosting Sugar valley Rally and the Finish line Lunch, over $8,300 to assist the Gering Convention Bureau with the Whistle Stop celebration and the American Solar Eclipse events, $2,000 to help market the Celtic gathering and $6,000 to help promote the Old West Balloon Festival.

The committee is also recommending funding of $19,000 to assist with implementation of a digital sign in front of Gering Jr. High, $10,000 to upgrade Gering Legion baseball field seating, and $13,000 to rent two LED video screens at the two KNEB shows this summer at Five Rocks Amphitheater.