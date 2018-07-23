Gering council to consider placing renewal of sales tax on ballot

The Gering city council this evening will consider a resolution that would place renewal of the city’s half cent sales tax earmarked for economic development on the November ballot. The sales tax, which funds the city’s L.B. 840 program, is scheduled to expire in 2019.

The voters would be asked to approve two questions on the ballot, the program and then the tax itself. The renewal period will be for ten years.

The council will also consider awarding a contract for the 2018 Chip seal project and for Ramona Drive drainage improvements. Also on the agenda are the Gering Keno Committee recommendations regarding $70,000 in requests, including $60,000 by the Downtown Revitalization Committee to fund a stage at the Downtown Plaza