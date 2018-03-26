class="post-template-default single single-post postid-299665 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Gering council to consider referring Parks and Recreation Director discussion to committee

BY Kevin Mooney | March 26, 2018
The Gering city council this evening will officially consider referring a discussion on the Gering Parks and Recreation Director position to the council’s Personnel Committee.

The Committee already has a Wednesday noon meeting scheduled to discuss the issue as long time Parks and Recreation Director Ron Ernst approaches his retirement April 6th.

The city’s Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley says the pending vacancy is already being advertised, with the responsibilities entailing the city’s park system, Monument Shadows golf course, the city’s cemetery and Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Cooley says whether some of those responsibilities will be reduced and given to other people is something the council’s Personnel Committee will discuss Wednesday, with the ultimate decision to be made by the council.

