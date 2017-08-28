class="post-template-default single single-post postid-256289 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Gering council to consider selling property at Highway 71 and 14th Street

BY Kevin Mooney | August 28, 2017
The Gering city council this evening will consider approving a recommendation by the council’s Administrative Committee to have staff work with a realtor to sell property at the northeast corner of 14th Street and Highway 71. The council in 2012 had decided not to subdivide the property, but the council will be asked to rescind that action before voting to move forward with the Admin Committee’s recommendation to sell it.

Also on the agenda tonight is a request for the recreation committee to meet on renewal of the lease agreement with Brody and Stephanie Rask to operate the Gering golf course restaurant.

And the council will consider on second reading annexing the two properties they have purchased on the east end of the city for economic development purposes. The two properties, comprising close to 200 acres north and south of the 21st Avenue and U Street intersection, were purchased for a total of $1.7 million.

 

Comments