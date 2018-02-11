class="post-template-default single single-post postid-289979 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Gering Council to consider two new Keno locations

BY Ryan Murphy | February 11, 2018
Mooney/KNEB/RRN

The Gering City Council will consider ordinances Monday evening to add two new Keno outlets within the city.

The Council will vote on adding the Monument Grill and The Union Bar as satellite locations for Lucky Keno, and would allow patrons to play the game at each respective location.

Other current Keno sites in Gering include The Rompus Room, The Steel Grill and Goonie’s Sport Bar and Grill.

Keno funds have helped area non-profits; just last month the Gering Keno Committee approved $14,000 in funding for the Legacy of the Plains Museum to purchase a new furnace, as well as $13,000 for upgrades at the Gering Community Ever Green House.

