Gering council to consider zone change, plats for Vetter development

The Gering city council this evening will consider a zoning change plus a preliminary and final plat for property Vetter Health Services has purchased with the intent to expand their independent living offerings.

Vetter Health last year purchased 29 of the 35 acres at the southeast corner of Five Rocks Road and M Street in Gering from Community Christian School. At the time Jack Vetter said he was looking to expand the independent living cottages they offer.

Vetter said any development, possibly something like six cottages initially, would be phased in but it is unknown right now exactly when development might start. Community Christian still owns the other six acres .

The Gering Planning Commission has recommended approval of the zone change from agriculture to multi-family residential and the preliminary and final plats.