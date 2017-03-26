Gering council to hold public hearing on controversial rezoning request

The Gering city council Monday night will hold a 6 p.m. public hearing on a request to rezone a vacant area at the northwest corner of Five Rocks Road and Country Club Road to accommodate the relocation of Marky’s Meat Shoppe and an accompanying steakhouse restaurant.

The Planning Commission voted 6-2 last week to give a positive recommendation on changing the zoning from rural residential to neighborhood/ commercial. Marky’s owner Brody Geis told the commission he wants a Gering location for his project, and feels Steve Schaneman’s 4.6 acres, which includes a house for his family, is the perfect location. Geis says his plan is to offer a family restaurant in an 8,000 square foot steel building that would have 180 parking spaces. Geis says the remainder of the propert may be available for other retail development

Homeowners in the nearby Buffalo Ridge subdivision and others living in the area along Country Club Road expressed concern about increased traffic, safety concerns and the difficulty trucks would have entering the property off Country Club Road.

The residents emphasized all of the property on County Club Road is currently zoned residential and to change this property to commercial would not only invite the steakhouse into the area but other retail possibilities.