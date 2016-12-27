Gering couple accused of cultivating marijuana in their basement

A Gering couple has been arrested for cultivating over two dozen marijuana plants at their home.

Court documents indicate Police, WING investigators and a Scotts Bluff County SWAT team executed a search warrant Friday at 95 Poplar Street and found approximately 30 marijuana plants in various states of growth in the basement. They also discovered suspected marijuana, marijuana seeds, grow lights and other items used in the manufacture and distribution of marijuana.

Arrested was 22 year old Carissa Miller, who was paying utilities at the home and was taken into custody after leaving the home. Also arrested was 28 year old Jonathan Latham, also known as Jonathan Cordova, who was at the residence when the warrant was served.

The two were taken into custody for cultivation or manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and possession of hashish.