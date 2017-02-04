Gering dog park plan gets general support of council subcommittee

A Gering city council subcommittee has given its general support to a plan to establish a five acre fenced-in dog park at the southwest corner of the Five Rocks Road and U Street intersection.

The positive response Friday by the council’s Recreation Committee to the master plan by the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee means the citizens can now move forward with fundraising to make the park a reality.

Amber Schiltz is a Committee Board member and says they will need to raise an estimated $40,000 to construct the park and provide necessary infrastructure. The city is expected to work in partnership with the committee to maintain the park.

The proposed site is on former landfill property that has the approval of local and state officials to use. The plan calls for a large entrance area, sections for small and timid dogs as well as a large play area and a parking lot to handle up to 25 cars.

Schiltz says the master plan borrows from other successful dog parks in the region. Schiltz is hoping the park can be built before the end of the year.