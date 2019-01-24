Gering downtown plaza phase 2 bids much higher than project estimates

Two bids were opened this week for the second phase of the downtown plaza project in Gering, and city officials say they were disappointed at the results.

Paul Reed Construction and Anderson Shaw were the only contractors to put in bids, the lowest of which was about 30% higher than the projected cost of around $730,000.

Engineer Baker and Associates is going over the request for proposal and bids to make sure there were no mistakes, and City Planner Annie Folck tells KNEB News the higher projections could mean the project scope and/or the timeline will need to change. “Ultimately, I think we’re going to have to go back and look at the project and see if there’s anything that we can strip out of there, maybe move to a later date, a later phase, rather than doing it at this point to try to keep those costs in line with what we were planning”, says Folck

Folck says nearly every component of the project, from heated and cooled restrooms, to terracing and lighting came in over expectations.

She says the project engineer and staff will take their time going over the results so they can make a good recommendation to the city council, which she anticipates to take place during the February 11th meeting.