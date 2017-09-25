Gering Expedition League team name announced

The Expedition League’s Western Nebraska franchise today announced the team’s name and unveiled the official logo.

The team name is the Western Nebraska Pioneers and the logo, designed by Keith Flynn of Flynnagain Productions, debuted along with the launch of the team’s website.

The teams official colors are red, white and blue.

“The name most definitely reflects the attitude and the history of Western Nebraska,” says Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman. “The history of the Oregon Trail, which ran within a few feet of the new stadium in Gering, and the part Western Nebraska played in our country’s history and migration west, led us right to the Pioneers name.”

The Pioneers also announced that Michelle Johnston of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, is the winner of the team’s recent “guess-the-team- name” contest. Johnston will receive two season tickets for the 2018 season, an official team jersey and cap, and will throw out a ceremonial first pitch at the Pioneers’ first game of the 2018 season.

The Pioneers and the Expedition League begin their inaugural season on May 25, 2018. For information on the Expedition League visit www.theexpeditionleague.com and for more information on the Pioneers visit www.wnpioneers.com.