Gering extends time period for collection of tree limbs from snow storm

GERING – Due to the large number of tree limbs being disposed, the City of Gering will allow residents to place tree limbs removed from their property, that are less than six-foot in length, onto the street in front of the curb through Sunday October 28, 2018.

The branches must not block any driving lanes of the street and the stormwater flow line in the gutter.

On Saturday October 27, 2018, the City will open the tree dump facility from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The tree dump facility is located at the Gering Wastewater Treatment Plant on east U Street. Residents are encouraged to haul their limbs to the tree dump. The tree dump gate will also be open for limb disposal, Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM through November 9th, 2018. Only tree limbs will be accepted at the tree dump facility.

Again, all tree limbs must be placed in the street prior to the end of the day, Sunday October 28th. Do to the potential for sidewalk, lawn and sprinkler system damage, the City will not remove branches placed behind the curb or on the lawn.