Gering firefighters assisting in Salt Lake City region

As fires continue to rage in southwestern end of the country, the Gering Fire Department has been asked to assist with the effort.

Fire Chief Nathan Flowers says they arrived Monday with a Type Six engine in the Salt Lake City area at the request of the Great Basin region, part of an initial Attack team that works on new fires that break out.

Flowers said, “The whole region in the southwest is really dry right now, they have a lot of fires, and all of the region’s crews and resources are extended past their capacity. So they bring in other assistance from outside their region, so we are basically filling in some spots while they are busy fighting other fires.”

Flowers says they were dispatched to their first fire Monday evening, assisting at Park City, Utah with a 287 acre fire that threatened several homes. Flowers says they are back in the same area Tuesday night to help guard against flareups.

Gering firefighters have made themselves available for assistance because of the low fire danger here. Flowers says the firefighters are on a 14 day assignment, not counting travel days, with a new crew rotating in after the first seven days.

The crew currently in Utah includes Jeff Vance, Tom Modena, and Jake Pittman.