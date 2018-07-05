Gering firefighters called to assist in fighting Colorado blaze

Three members of the Gering fire department have responded with a Type six grass rig to the Spring fire in southern Colorado, which has burned over 95,000 acres, destroyed 100 homes and chased people from 2,000 residences.

Fire Chief Nathan Flowers and firefighters Aaron Nab and Dick Cochrane were ordered to respond July 3rd as part of a two week commitment by the fire department. Flowers says Jeff Vance, Brett Walter, and Nick Flowers will rotate in on the 11th and stay until the 18th.

Flowers says they are battling the fire in a little more rugged and forested country than usual but there are several areas with a grass component and they are trained to fight in the conditions they are experiencing.

The Spring Fire is burning in three southern Colorado counties and is only 5% contained. It was started by a man cooking in a fire pit a week ago.