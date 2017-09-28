Gering Freshman Academy celebrating accomplishments in its 10th year

Gering’s Freshman Academy is celebrating its 10th year and administrators say they want to carry over the success of the separate wing at the junior high to the transition of the 9th graders to the high school in 2019.

Freshman Academy Principal Shawn Seiler and counselor Rick Marez say the increase in standardized test scores, and the bonding of the 9th grade classes by having them in a separate area is keeping more at-risk students in school.

Seiler says the students are getting personalized instruction and are involved in organizing their own social functions, including a Freshman Formal, that is making 9th grade one of the more popular years for students.

High School Principal Eldon Hubbard says the students will still have their own wing at the high school, but also have better access to advanced classes and four year after school academic programs they don’t have at the junior high.