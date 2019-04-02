class="post-template-default single single-post postid-376397 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

Gering gets Game and Parks grant for phase 2 of Oregon Trail Park project

BY Scott Miller | April 2, 2019
(Miller/KNEB/RRN)

The city of Gering is moving closer to the second phase of renovations to the Oregon Trail Park baseball and softball complex, and has some additional funding to help pay for the upgrades.

City Planner Annie Folck tells KNEB News the city has received word it has been awarded a $225,000 grant from the Nebraska Game and Parks Land and Water Conservation Fund to help pay for portions of the project. “What it’s going to do bascially is give us a little more funding than we were thinking initially thinking would go toward some of those amenities,” says Folck, “and allow us to do some additional things like shade structures  and other things that will really make it more comfortable.”

The latest engineer’s estimate of $2.4 million includes slightly higher costs for the concession stand and restrooms, primarily based on the city’s experience with the increased price tag for restrooms at the Downtown Plaza project. However, Folck says some expenses, such as ball field lighting, are projected to cost somewhat less.

Portions of the project are expected to be let out to bid in about 5 to 6 weeks.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
