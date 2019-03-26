Gering gets good overall marks in financial audit

The city of Gering came through a financial audit for fiscal 2017-2018 with a clean bill of health.

City Council members last night heard from an auditor with Dana Cole and Company that the city is following government accounting guidelines properly, finding only one issue in the area of uncollateralized bank accounts.

Mayor Tony Kaufman says it’s good to know the city is on solid ground when it comes to finances. “We have a great staff and great people,” says Kaufman, “We have a clean bill of health from our auditor, we’re very financially healthy as a city, and look forward to next year.”

Kaufman says for the one compliance item that was noted in the audit, it often has to do with how cities handle certain transactions that may be different than expected by an auditor.

He says it was a few minor adjustments that needed to be made, and would likely have been corrected by a finance director, which the city has been without for about four months.

The City Council also agreed to an LB840 economic development package with Tammy Relka for the Sizzlin’ Sirloin restaurant she plans on opening in Terrytown later this spring. The council voted 5-1 in favor of approving $37,000 in funding, with Ben Backus casting the lone dissenting vote.

Relka says she’s planning on having the restaurant open to the public at the start of May, with a soft opening by invitation only two weeks prior to help staff get up to speed.