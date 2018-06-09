Gering graduate winner of Friday Miss Nebraska talent competition

Preliminary events at the 2018 Miss Nebraska Scholarship Competition continued Friday in North Platte, as 15 of the state’s most intelligent, driven and talented women vied for an estimated $70,000 in cash scholarships and prizes, and the chance to represent Nebraska at the Miss America Organization competition next fall. This is the 81st year for the Miss Nebraska competition.

Miss Old West Balloon Fest Makinzie Gregory won Friday’s Preliminary Talent Award and a $500 cash scholarship funded by the Miss Nebraska Little Sisters Alumni. Gregory, an 18-year old graduate of Gering High School, performed a lyrical dance to ‘Wildfire’. Her parents are Vince and Kristie Gregory of Scottsbluff.

Miss Scotts Bluff County Brianna Little won the 2018 Miracle Maker Award and a $750 cash scholarship in honor of Emily Stadler. Little raised $7,080 for CMN Hospitals including Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha.

The Miss America Organization also offers two $1,000 cash scholarships to contestants exemplifying excellence in academics and service. Miss Kool-Aid Days Nikki-Catrina Anderson, an SHS graduate and graduate of Brigham Young University-Provo was awarded the 2018 Miss America Scholar Award.

Catrina-Anderson also won 2nd place in Community service and a $500 cash scholarship sponsored by DeMoine Adams. Anderson has devoted more than 1,300 to community service over the last several years, focusing on literacy. She also won the 2nd place Miracle Maker Award and a $500 cash scholarship in memory of Kaelia Nelson, for raising an estimated $3,078 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Competition will conclude Saturday with the announcement of the Top 8 finalists who will compete for the title of Miss Nebraska 2018.

