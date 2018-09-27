Gering High construction project still on schedule

Construction continues in many areas of Gering High School, but a milestone is being reached over the next day or two regarding renovated classrooms.

Superintendent Bob Hastings says the renovations are complete and teachers who were moved out of those classrooms will soon be back in.

Hastngs explained,”Due to some fire code issues, there were three classes where we had to do some additional work. So when we did the additional turnover at the start of the school year, those teachers were displaced. But the work is being completed on those classrooms at the end of this week, and we should be able to get those teachers back in their classrooms . ”

Hastings says work on a new library is moving forward and the plan is to have that area turned over to the school in January, which will allow work to begin on the Freshman Academy.

At the back of the school a lot of work is being done on an a new auxiliary gym and weight room. Hastings says half of the walls are up for the gym and that area should be enclosed yet this fall. The office area remodeling is 90% complete and work is continuing on the new commons and cafeteria area.

The construction project is scheduled to be complete at the start of the next school year.