Gering High looking to expand intern program

Gering High School is looking for business partners to expand its student intern program.

Principal Eldon Hubbard says they were able to place half a dozen students this semester, but would like to grow that number because of all the quality vocation programs the district provides. Hubbard said, “what we would really like to do is expand our connection to the community, and build on the skills we provide with that workplace knowledge”.

Hubbard says they have culinary and welding students looking for business experience and students in the video, web development and high tech area that are capable of helping out a business. Hubbard says they are also wanting to build accounting and business relationships.

If you are a business that could use a student intern, give Hubbard a call at 436-3121.