Gering High School briefly evacuated due to smoldering curtain

A smoldering curtain in the Gering High School Auditorium Tuesday afternoon caused the evacuation of the building.

Superintendent Bob Hastings says in a news release that a spotlight next to a side curtain in the auditorium caused the curtain to start smoldering.

It created a small amount of smoke in the auditorium, but Hastings says the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution while the curtain was removed from the building by GHS staff.

The Gering Fire Chief examined the auditorium and deemed the building safe to occupy. Student then returned to class.

Hastings says staff and students responded quickly and followed protocol. He says the school has resumed it’s normal schedule.