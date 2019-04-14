Gering High School Culinary Arts Students Bake Spring Treats For Neighbors

Students from the Gering High School Culinary Arts class recently baked some Spring treats for their neighbors as a gesture of appreciation for their patience with the GHS construction.

We know that our construction has shifted parking and traffic flow for our neighbors to the East,” shares Community Engagement Director, Jennifer Sibal. “We wanted them to know we understand this has impacted them and offer a token of our appreciation for being such great neighbors while we are growing.”

GHS student delivery volunteer, Mark Karpf shared “I’m happy to do this, I know they’ve dealt with a lot.”