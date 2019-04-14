class="post-template-default single single-post postid-378684 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

Gering High School Culinary Arts Students Bake Spring Treats For Neighbors

BY Dave Strang | April 14, 2019
Home News Regional News
Gering High School Culinary Arts Students Bake Spring Treats For Neighbors
Students from the Gering High School Culinary Arts class recently baked some Spring treats for their neighbors as a gesture of appreciation for their patience with the GHS construction.
GHS students (from left to right: Mark Karpf, Dyson Dollarhide and Hunter Walker) delivering Spring treats to neighbors Becky Hale and Steven Morgheim.
We know that our construction has shifted parking and traffic flow for our neighbors to the East,” shares Community Engagement Director, Jennifer Sibal. “We wanted them to know we understand this has impacted them and offer a token of our appreciation for being such great neighbors while we are growing.”
GHS student delivery volunteer, Mark Karpf shared “I’m happy to do this, I know they’ve dealt with a lot.”
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments