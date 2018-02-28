Gering High School in Samsung Top Ten again this year

For the second year in a row students in Gering High School teacher Justin Reinmuth’s engineering class have qualified to compete in the National Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition.

Reinmuth says they received notice today their project is in the Top Ten for 2018 and they have been invited to New York in early April to pitch their idea. Reinmuth says he and his students are “humbled ” to be selected again, adding he “didn’t think they had a chance in the world” of being selected in the Top Ten again . Reinmuth says “it is awesome for the students and awesome for Gering.”

The students project this year is a three-stage filtering system that catches dangerous micro-plastics from your clothes that normally are disposed into the water system when you are washing them.

Reinmuth encourages local resident to vote on Twitter for them when Samsung posts the Top Ten projects Thursday.

Reinmuth says by gaining the Top Ten again this year and winning another $50,000 in technology, Gering High School will have received $225,000 in technology products from Samsung in total over the past two years. If Gering is once again selected as one of the top three finishers in this year’s competition, they will get another $150,000 in technology improvements.