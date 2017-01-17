Gering High School named Nebraska state winner in national contest

A group of passionate students at Gering High School are gaining attention nationwide for their approach to use STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) skills to enhance agriculture capabilities for the community.

GHS won the competition at the state-level in the Samsung “Solve for Tomorrow” contest, and will continue to move forward for their chance to win their share of a $2 million grand prize.

The contest encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in the 5 S.T.E.A.M. categories.

With the win, they have already received $25,000 in technology, and still have the chance to become one the contests 10 semi-finalists.

Gering teacher Justin Reinmuth says their project revolves around drone technology for herbicide application, and KNEB.tv caught up with him as he explains the project.