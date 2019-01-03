Gering High School named state winner for 3rd straight year in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest

Continuing its streak of excellence, Gering High School has been selected as the Nebraska state winner for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest for the 3rd straight year.

Brett Moser’s Robotics and Physics classes at Gering High School are designing, building and testing an eye controlled wheelchair to assist in the mobility of quadriplegics or anyone unable to use their limbs to navigate their environment.

Their proposal was one of five state finalists, and today it was announced that GHS was selected to move on to the next round of the competition.

As a state winner, Gering will receive $20,000 in technology, as well as a Samsung video kit to create and submit a three-minute video that showcases their project development.

Once their video is completed, a panel of judges will select 10 national finalists to attend a pitch event. Three national winners will be selected from that field of 10.

In 2017, Gering teacher Justin Reinmuth and his class won the entire competition, and in 2018 they made the top 10, but fell just short of becoming one of three national winners.