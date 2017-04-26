class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231789 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Gering High School wins Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest

BY Ryan Murphy | April 26, 2017
Gering High School students Trevor Satur, left, Jeremy Forella, Payton Welfl and Gabriele Castro, prep the drone before a demonstration for ag producers in Banner County. KNEB/Chabella Guzman

After months of researching, designing and developing protoypes, Gering High School is one of three schools that has been named as national winners in the $2 million Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

Gering’s project, led by teacher Justin Reinmuth, involved putting herbicides into an aerosol, with targeted application being done using a drone.

The competition challenges 6th through 12th graders to use STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) to address real-world problems in their communities.

As one of the three national winners, Gering High School will receive $150,000 in technology products such as LED TVs, laptops and tablets. Additionally, Gering has earned a $20,000 donation for the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research & Extension Center.

 

