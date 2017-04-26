Gering High School wins Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest

After months of researching, designing and developing protoypes, Gering High School is one of three schools that has been named as national winners in the $2 million Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

Gering’s project, led by teacher Justin Reinmuth, involved putting herbicides into an aerosol, with targeted application being done using a drone.

The competition challenges 6th through 12th graders to use STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) to address real-world problems in their communities.

As one of the three national winners, Gering High School will receive $150,000 in technology products such as LED TVs, laptops and tablets. Additionally, Gering has earned a $20,000 donation for the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research & Extension Center.