This week’s Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week stepped up into a leadership role after facing adversity.

7th Grader Kelsey Brady broke her arm early into the Bulldog volleyball season, and rather than sit on the sidelines she offered her services as team manager.

Not only that, but she excels in the classroom as well- and regularly makes the honor roll.

Watch her full segment below, and click here to nominate the next Star Student of the Week!