Gering Junior’s hard work results in crowning as Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen

For Carsyn Long it has been a lot of hard work over the last year to improve on a third runner-up position last year in the Miss Nebraska Outstanding teen pageant last year. But all that hard work was fulfilled when the Gering Junior won the pageant held this past weekend in Omaha .

Long finished first in the overall evening gown/onstage question, talent and interview portions of the pageant. Long said she prepared a lot for the question and interview parts of the competition. Long said she did a lot of mock interviews with business members in the community, kept up with current events on social media and in the news and cleaned up extraneous words in her speech .

Long sang her own version of “Tomorrow” from Annie as her talent. She told KNEB News she has been inspired by past local pageant winners Miss America Teresa Scanlan and Miss Nebraska Jacee Pilkington.

Long now begins preparations over the next three months for the national Miss Outstanding Teen pageant to be held in Orlando this summer.