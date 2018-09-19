Gering Library Board discusses forming Foundation

The Gering Library Board is recruiting people interested in being on the Foundation Board after architects recommended property south of Dome Rock manor for a new library.

Library Board Chair Suzanne Myers says have a few people they are have been talking to about the opportunity, but welcome others who might have interest.

Myers says the board is thinking five people might be a good number of people to be on the Board, with an unlimited number of Foundation members.

Myers says the Gering Library friends will be taking donations during WyoBraska Gives November 13th and people can donate toward a new library at that time by simply designating they are giving for such a purpose. The architects have estimated an 18,000 square foot facility would cost $5.8 million right now.