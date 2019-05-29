Gering Library kicks off Summer Reading Program

Kids in Gering are encouraged to discover a “Universe of Stories” this summer.

That’s the theme of the Gering Public Library’s 2019 Summer Reading Program, and hundreds of kids were on hand today for the launch of this year’s program.

Youth Services Librarian Christie Clarke says the theme this summer has to do with outer space, but are expanding it to include stories from around the world.

She adds that the summer reading program isn’t just for kids, but for the whole family.

This year there will be lots of fun activities throughout the summer for readers of all ages, including weekly story times for their youngest patrons, a City Pool Day, and a Mystery Mission Escape Room.

“One of big events that we’re very excited about is an overnight camp out at the Legacy of the Plains,” explains Clarke. “It’s a family event and they can register to come and camp out, and we’re going to do some star-gazing activities, s’mores, and a sing-a-long around the camp fire.”

Public Services Librarian Sherry Preston shares one of her favorite planned events for the summer as well.

“We also have a free concert planned at 5 Rocks, it will be Bob Everhart and his wife Sheila, and they’ll do old time country music… and it’s free and it’s going to be about an hour long.”

Both librarians agree, that at the end of the day, it’s all about keeping kids engaged with reading this summer while school’s out.

“Of course summer reading has always been to try to make up for that summer lag that the kids get when they go home from school and don’t do anything all summer,” says Clarke. “So this fills in that gap to help them stay ready for the next year.”

If you were unable to get registered for the Gering Library Summer Reading Program today, you can come on over at anytime this summer to get signed up.