Gering lodging occupation tax taking effect just in time for bulk of tourism season

Tourism projects and events in Gering will be getting a financial boost in the future with the June 15th start of a 4% lodging occupation tax.

Council member Susan Wiedeman tells KNEB News a new panel will help determine how to use the projected $40,000 in revenue the measure is expected to bring in. “There’s going to be a department head-council and probably citizen oversight committee. That committee will meet and talk about those things,” says Wiedeman. “Then at budget time, they’ll bring forth ideas under the tourism budget of projects they would like to apply some of the money toward.

The council placed the occupation tax ordinance on a fast-track for approval with special meetings May 29th and June 4th in an effort to have it in place for the bulk of the area’s tourism season.

Monday night, the council made note of an amended agreement with Baker and Associates for work that will improve drainage at Northfield Park, as well as approving a fireworks show by the Monument Shadows Golf Course Member-Guest Committee June 21st.