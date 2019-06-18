Gering making progress filling administrative vacancies

The City of Gering is making progress on filling a number of top administrative vacancies.

Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley tells KNEB News the city is closing in on filling the Finance Director position. “We are in the process of second round interviews for a Finance Director,” says Cooley, “And we’re hoping to maybe have a decision by perhaps the first part of next week.”

The city would need acceptance of the post before announcing the successful candidate. Cooley says this second search to fill the post was more fruitful, with five candidates having been considered during the first round of interviews.

The job has been open since December 2018, when the city council voted against retaining the services of John Mejia. An initial round of advertisement and applications earlier this year proved unsuccessful as it did not generate a large enough pool of candidates.

Cooley tells us that same situation has happened with the search for a new Director of Environmental Services, and so there will be a second round of advertising to fill that post as well.

The application period for the City Engineer’s vacancy just closed last Friday, with the review process just getting underway.