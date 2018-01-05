Gering man accused of burglarizing Bluffs auto dealer

A Gering man will make his first court appearance today for the November burglary of Country Auto Sales in Scottsbluff.

40-year-old Roger Kling is charged with Burglary and Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device.

Court documents say when Police responded to the business November 2nd, an employee felt a customer had gained knowledge on how to get into the safe where a missing black cash box had been located. The documents say it appeared a credit card or similar item had been used to damage the weather stripping on the front door and gain access to the building.

After Country Auto bank statements indicated a Visa Debit card in the black cash box had been used or attempted to be used on several occasions at Wal-Mart, Kling was developed as a suspect through store video at the times the credit card was used. More than $500 worth of purchases were used on the stolen card.

Kling was also wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear in November for sentencing on a felony drug possession conviction.