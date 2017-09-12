Gering man accused of possessing stolen Monument sign arrested

A 36 year old Gering man accused of possessing a sign from federal land at the Scotts Bluff National Monument has been charged with possession of stolen property and drunk driving.

Court documents say Andrew Wiekhorst was the driver of a vehicle that crossed the center line and was involved in a minor injury accident investigated last Friday evening by a Deputy with the Scottsbluff County Sheriff’s Office.

While Wiekhorst was being investigated for drunk driving , a witness told the deputy the suspect had thrown something out of his truck into an adjacent bean field. Wiekhorst claimed it was only a bottle of beer, but the deputy recovered a brown government posted rattlesnake warning sign.

The documents say Wiekhorst’s preliminary breath test indicated he was legally drunk and he was taken to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.